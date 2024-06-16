102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Man on stolen motorcycle killed after running red light, hitting van, police say

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Singer Tymara Walker performs Lift Every Voice and Sing often referred to as "The Black Na ...
Juneteenth celebrated in Las Vegas: ‘This is an American holiday’
Vegas arts figure Nicole Cochener is shown at a new Gallery to Go art vending machine at Virgin ...
Las Vegas art now available in casino vending machines
Brandon Eddy, center, laughs with his wife Lisa Eddy and son Mason while making pancakes for di ...
‘Fathers enjoy fatherhood’: Dads spending more time with their kids
Las Vegas Review-Journal interns, from left, Peter Breen, Samantha Segura, Ella Thompson, Danie ...
‘The very best’: Review-Journal welcomes its summer 2024 internship class
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2024 - 5:16 pm
 

A 34-year-old Las Vegas man who was riding a stolen motorcycle was killed after he drove the bike through a red light and crashed into a van, police said.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a stolen 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by the man, whose identity wasn’t released Saturday, was heading north on Buffalo toward Alta as a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Express van was turning left.

“A collision occurred when the Chevrolet conducted a left turn as the signal cycled to red, and the Kawasaki reached the intersection, failing to stop at the red traffic signal,” the news release said. “The Kawasaki struck the right side of the Chevrolet in the intersection.”

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, police said.

Debris from the crash hit a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was also at the intersection, but the 71-year-old Las Vegas woman behind the wheel of the Chrysler wasn’t injured, police said.

As well, the 41-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving the van wasn’t injured. He remained at the scene and showed no signs of being impaired, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 76th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Higher temperatures demand more water for fruit production to continue. (Bob Morris)
Fig trees need ample water while producing fruit
By Bob Morris Gardening

We are quickly approaching temperatures (and wind) that require watering figs three times a week. The higher temperatures demand more water for production to continue.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas house fire: People seen running from flames
recommend 2
Two killed in wrong-way DUI crash on I-11 in Boulder City, police say
recommend 3
3 dead in crash involving several motorcycles, SUV near Goldfield, police say
recommend 4
UNLV: Student changed approved commencement address to ‘genocide’ speech
recommend 5
Anti-fraud group honors slain RJ reporter Jeff German, Post’s Lizzie Johnson
recommend 6
Great students, better people: RJ awards honor outstanding young minds