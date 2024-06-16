Man on stolen motorcycle killed after running red light, hitting van, police say

The 34-year-old Las Vegas man was the 76th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024, police said.

A 34-year-old Las Vegas man who was riding a stolen motorcycle was killed after he drove the bike through a red light and crashed into a van, police said.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a stolen 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by the man, whose identity wasn’t released Saturday, was heading north on Buffalo toward Alta as a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Express van was turning left.

“A collision occurred when the Chevrolet conducted a left turn as the signal cycled to red, and the Kawasaki reached the intersection, failing to stop at the red traffic signal,” the news release said. “The Kawasaki struck the right side of the Chevrolet in the intersection.”

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, police said.

Debris from the crash hit a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was also at the intersection, but the 71-year-old Las Vegas woman behind the wheel of the Chrysler wasn’t injured, police said.

As well, the 41-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving the van wasn’t injured. He remained at the scene and showed no signs of being impaired, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 76th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.