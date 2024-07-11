Man sentenced to prison for Lake Mead hatchet attack

A man who attacked a person with a hatchet at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2018 was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

A man who attacked a person with a hatchet at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2018 was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison, according to Jason Frierson, U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

Colorado resident Christopher Booker, 48, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2023 and pleaded guilty to an assault charge in April of this year, Frierson said in a news release.

In addition to the 10-year sentence, U.S. District Judge James Mahan also sentenced Booker to three years of supervised release, Frierson added.

The plea agreement said that on Sept. 7, 2018, at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Booker “intentionally and repeatedly struck and bludgeoned” the victim using a Tomahawk hatchet.

The victim suffered 22 injuries, including injuries resulting in permanent damage to the victim’s left hand as well as protracted loss and impairment of the jaw.

