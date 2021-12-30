Marquees along Strip, Fremont honor Harry Reid Wednesday night

Several marquees along South Las Vegas Boulevard displayed a photo of Harry Reid and a message of thanks.

Strip marquee on The Cosmopolitan in honor of Harry Reid following his death on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is shown a scrolling video board at the D Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. It was was part of a citywide marquee takeover honoring NevadaÕs longest serving senator. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As crowds bustled along South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday evening, several large marquees that normally display colorful advertisements honored former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid for an hour with a picture of the senator and a message of thanks.

Reid, the longest serving U.S. senator in state history, died Tuesday at 82. The marquees along the Strip simply read, “Nevada Born. Nevada Legend. Thank you, Senator Reid.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sen. Harry Reid as we have lost a champion for Nevada and the entire tourism and hospitality industry,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said in a statement Wednesday. “The infrastructure, policy and regulation that Sen. Reid influenced has made Nevada the industry gold standard, and his dedication to improving the lives of frontline workers is a testament to his legacy that can be seen now and will be with us for decades. Our thoughts go out to Sen. Reid’s entire family.”

Marquees depicting Reid and the message remained on marquees from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kristin Weddingfeld with the LVCVA.

Similar marquee treatment was given at the Fremont Street Experience.

