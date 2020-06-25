Missing 64-year-old man located, Las Vegas police say

Carlos Pagoaga had last been seen Wednesday night in the northeast valley, police said.

Carlos Pagoaga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A missing 64-year-old man last seen Wednesday night in the northeast valley has been found, Las Vegas police said Thursday afternoon.

Carlos Pagoaga had last been seen about 11 p.m. in the area of Marlborough Avenue and Norwalk Court, a residential area near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.

