Missing a loved one? Clark County to offer help

There are more than 200 missing and more than 300 unidentified individuals in the state of Nevada, according to a news release from the Clark County coroner’s office.

People or families with a missing loved one are encouraged to attend the first “Missing In Nevada Day” set for Feb. 1.

The Clark County coroner says the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, will provide an opportunity to report missing loved ones and allow staff to gather information with the goal of reconnecting and providing answers, according to a news release.

DNA samples can be collected from close family members to create a profile for a missing person. Families are encouraged to bring photographs, medical records, dental records, and/or fingerprints of their missing loved ones.

“Right now, there are more than 200 missing and more than 300 unidentified individuals in the state of Nevada alone. We are proactively working to reduce those numbers,” said Melanie Rouse, Clark County coroner. “We know some people may be afraid to come forward or are confused on how the process works and we hope this event makes it easy and stress-free for everyone.”

The medical examiner’s office investigates all deaths by violence, criminal means, suicide, or any unattended death for Clark County. The office also provides services to Lincoln, Nye, and White Pine counties.

