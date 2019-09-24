More rain possible Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

After a wet start to autumn Monday, rain is expected to return Wednesday evening.

David Wignall, 72, of Las Vegas hikes on the Bristlecone Trail in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amy Gonzalez, 45, and her son, Brooklyn Gonzalez, 10, both of Las Vegas, use sticks as part of a homeschool lesson at Upper Lee Meadows in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Leaves are starting to change colors near the Upper Bristlecone Trailhead in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Construction continues on new lodge facilities at Lee Canyon ski resort on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Construction continues on new lodge facilities at Lee Canyon ski resort on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tuesday reached a high of 94 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is expected to mostly copy Tuesday, with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 70 with light winds, but there is a 20 percent chance of rain through the night.

South of the valley, near Laughlin, will be under a flash flood watch from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Rain chances for the valley are expected to continue into Thursday morning, which has a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms.

“During the rush hour you could see some rain that would make things a little slow,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Thursday has an expected high of 88, followed by highs of 90 on Friday, 88 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. The weekend is set to be breezy with winds on Saturday between 20 and 25 mph, and gusts around 35 mph.

On Monday, McCarran International Airport received .24 inch of rain, the valley’s wettest day since May 10. Monday broke the record for the date, Boucher said. The previous record was .09 inch, set in 1958 and tied in 1990.