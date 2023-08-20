More than an inch of rain, flooding close Death Valley National Park

Furnace Creek Visitor’s Center received 1.04 inches of rain by 1:30 p.m. — nearly half of the amount of rainfall Furnace Creek receives on average in a year.

A National Park Service vehicle parked in front of active flooding on Badwater Road near the junction with California 190 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (NPS photo)

Water crossing California 190 near Zabriskie Point at 10 am Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (NPS photo)

Flash flooding has again closed Death Valley National Park.

The park closed Sunday afternoon because of active flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The park received 1 inch of rain mid-day Sunday, and expected “unprecedented levels” of rainfall over night, the park service said.

Flash floods have already begun in the park.

Furnace Creek Visitor’s Center received 1.04 inches of rain by 1:30 p.m. — nearly half of the amount of rainfall Furnace Creek receives on average in an entire year, according to the park service.

California Highway 190, also known as the Death Valley Scenic Byway, is also closed. The park service advised travelers to not drive through flooded roads, as emergency responders may be unable to reach people who need help.

The park received several rounds of heavy rain a year ago, causing a prolonged closure and extensive repair to rebuild roads.