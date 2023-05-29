More water, more people at Lake Mead this Memorial Day weekend

About 50,000 people were expected at Lake Mead, which is outside Las Vegas, over this Memorial Day weekend.

Emily Diaz, top/left, 13, splashes Armando Tirre III, 8, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lake Mead, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Lake goers spend the afternoon at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Delilah Sanchez, 9, watches fish swim around the Lake Mead Marina on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Lake Mead water patrol holds onto a jet ski after stopping the riders on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lake Mead, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Ricardo Velasquez holds his son, Azael Velazquez, 1, in the water on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lake Mead in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Armando Tirre III, 8, laughs as he carries around a water gun in the water on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lake Mead in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Armando Tirre III, 8, left, splashes Ivan Bojorquez, 10, as they play in the water on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lake Mead in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It’s a Memorial Day weekend tradition in Southern Nevada: Taking the family to Lake Mead.

Some of the anticipated 50,000 visitors to the lake this holiday weekend descended on Boulder Beach and the other spots on the Nevada side of the reservoir including the Lake Mead Marina on Sunday.

And the lake’s water level, which has dropped substantially in recent years because of historic drought, revealing human remains but also a bathtub ring-like effect around the rocky shore, is on the rise.

And with that increase in water, which comes from a wet, snowy winter in the Southwest but also the recent release of water from the Glen Canyon Dam, comes the expectation of more visitors, officials said before the weekend.

For the Brillantes family, Sunday at the beach was a special time to get the family together. Christopher, 57, and Lea, 54, were joined by their three children, Gideon, 27, Nathaniel, 22, and Gabriel, 14.

“This is right in our backyard,” Christopher Brillantes said as he and the rest of the family applied sunscreen under a blazing sun that brought temperatures into the low 90s in nearby Boulder City near and into the mid- to upper 90s in Las Vegas on Sunday.

For the Brillantes family — Christopher, Gideon, and Nathaniel serve in various branches of the military, while Lea works at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas — remembering those who served is top of mind on Memorial Day weekend.

“Since the First World War, America has gone overseas to defend our freedom,” said Christopher Brillantes. “I hope many Americans know that we are very grateful.”

At the Lake Mead Marina, Sharon Matos, 37, her fiance Desere Duron, 36, as well as Matos’ children Leah Sanchez, 18, Delilah Sanchez, 9, and Moises Sanchez, 16, were visiting from their home in Mission Viejo, California.

They had stopped at the marina in an effort to rent a boat or a kayak, but Matos said they were told it was too windy for watercraft rentals. And it was gusty. Clouds of dust barrelled down Boulder Beach. The wind tried to topple many a canopy tent.

Matos and the kids had stopped to check out a school of fish, mostly striped bass, that that were swarming in the lake’s clear blue water near the marina dock in apparent expectation of food from the humans. Along the pier, channel catfish boldly stuck their open mouths out of the water when a human walked by.

“That’s so bad,” Matos said, with a laugh. “I see people giving them cheddar popcorn and bread.”

Joaquina Tirre, 42, was also one of about 15 family members enjoying a relaxing Memorial Day at the beach. Her mom Teresa Martinez, 64, was there, as well as her sisters, Rita Diaz, 38, Andrea Diaz, 34, and Christina Bojorquez, 35, and their spouses and children.

“We used to come here as kids,” Tirre, who grew up in Southern California but now lives in Las Vegas, said as she watched her own kids and nieces and nephews play in the same blue waters that she used to play in.

“Really, everybody just kind of hangs out,” Tirre said. “And you know, no one’s really causing any trouble. We’ve never had any issues here.”

Gabriela Rojas, 21, and her sister Valerie Rojas, 25, and their mom Esveyde Rojas, 46, all of Las Vegas, were also enjoying the lake.

“It’s just really relaxing,” Gabriela Rojas said. “It’s quality time with family.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.