Motorcyclist dies after entering U.S. 95 too fast, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2024 - 3:33 pm
 

A 43-year-old motorcycle rider was ejected and killed Sunday afternoon on an on-ramp to U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Anthony Morrone of Las Vegas died at a hospital after his 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle was traveling too fast for conditions as he rode southbound from West Lake Mead Boulevard onto U.S. 95 shortly after 4 p.m., a crash report stated.

The motorcycle rider failed to properly slow down while negotiating a curve and lost control and overturned, police said. Morrone was ejected and traveled into the path of a white 2020 Ford Raptor Pickup traveling southbound on U.S. 95 in the far left lane. The driver of the Ford attempted evasive action to avoid the rider, but was unsuccessful.

The driver of the Ford did not report injuries, remained on-scene after the crash and cooperated with police.

The Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 50 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

