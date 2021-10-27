Motorcyclist dies in crash with Amazon truck

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in North Las Vegas after colliding with an Amazon truck.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in North Las Vegas after colliding with an Amazon truck, police said.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of East Alexander and Losee roads after a crash involving an Amazon box truck and a motorcycle, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist collided with the truck while the truck attempted to make a left a turn.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s or 30s, died at the scene.

“Fault remains unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” police said late Tuesday. “Speed and impairment remain unknown factors at this time.”

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

