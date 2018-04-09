Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in west Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized Sunday night after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the west valley.

About 11:40 p.m. a vehicle and motorcycle collided near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raul Rodriguez.

The motorcycle rider was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The crash was cleared and streets reopened by 2 a.m.

