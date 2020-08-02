Motorcyclist killed after crashing near Sloan
A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after a crash on State Route 604 near Sloan, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 8 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 14 on SR 604, south of Las Vegas.
The road was closed while troopers investigated, but reopened around 8:30 a.m, Highway Patrol said.
The motorcyclist who died will be identified after their family is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
