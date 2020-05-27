Motorcyclist killed in collision was thoracic surgeon from Henderson

A man killed in a motorcycle crash Monday morning has been identified as Las Vegas Valley physician Peter Vajtai, 70, of Henderson, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Dr. Peter Vajtai (Southern Hills Hospital via Twitter)

A man killed in a motorcycle crash Monday morning has been identified as Las Vegas Valley physician Peter Vajtai, 70, of Henderson, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Vajtai was driving a three-wheeled Can-Am motorcycle eastbound on West Roy Horn Way when he ran a red light at South Durango Drive, over the 215 Beltway, just before 9 a.m. His motorcycle was struck by a Kia Sorento.

Vajtai died at the scene. The coroner’s office said his cause of death was blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was an accident.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center tweeted Wednesday morning that Vajtai “was a gifted thoracic surgeon.”

“He loved what he did and it showed,” the hospital tweeted. “Dr. Vajtai — Thank you for your service to the Las Vegas community for more than 25 years.”

