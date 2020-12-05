34°F
Local

Motorcyclist killed in early morning highway crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2020 - 6:59 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred just after 3:20 a.m. on the Flamingo Road off-ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95. The victim was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp, the release said. The motorcycle entered the unpaved left shoulder and continued down the embankment when the rider was thrown.

He was taken to University Medical Center and died there, the release said.

The ramp is closed as the investigation continues.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

