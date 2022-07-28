Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Red Rock Canyon

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Erin O’Hayer, 50, collided with a truck and died at the scene.

A Las Vegas man died in a crash Sunday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

At around 12:30 p.m., a black Yamaha motorcycle was heading north on state Route 159 as a white Dodge Ram 5500 was going south.

The motorcycle rider, Erin O’Hayer, 50, lost control and struck the Dodge, according to a release from Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday night. O’Hayer was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The Dodge driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

