Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in southwest Las Vegas

A 42-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a box truck Tuesday afternoon near Decatur Boulevard and Sunset Road, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when he ran a red light and struck a box truck in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 2:40 p.m., the man was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson south on Decatur Boulevard when it struck a 2006 Freightliner Box Truck at Post Road, just north of Sunset Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Witnesses and video showed the truck’s driver was making a left turn from northbound Decatur onto westbound Post when the motorcyclist hit the right front of the truck in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The truck’s driver, a 30-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of being impaired. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday night, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.