Motorist dies week after southeast valley collision

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 2:41 pm

A Las Vegas motorist injured in a two-vehicle collision in the southeast valley a week ago has died from his injuries.

The 82-year-old man was driving a 2021 Kia Soul that police said failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 1997 Lexus LS 400 in the intersection at South Lamb Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue about 8 p.m. June 18.

He was taken to Saint RoseDominican Hospital and died Monday, hospital officials told police.

A 19-year-old from Las Vegas who was driving the Lexus, was taken to Sunrise with severe injuries.

The death is the 82nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the deceased will be announced by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

