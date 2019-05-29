Multistate lottery jackpots hit ‘Let’s drive to Primm’ stage

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $325 million, while Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now $444 million.

People line up inside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store for Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm, Oct. 18, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you are one of those people who won’t bother with a trip over the California or Arizona border until the multistate lotteries are really big, you might want to check on your gas tank.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $325 million, having last been hit on March 27 when a single winner in West Allis, Wisconsin, won a $768.4 million payday. Manuel Franco claimed the cash option of approximately $477 million on April 23 and will receive just over $326 million after state and federal taxes.

If $325 million remains small potatoes in your realm, perhaps the spuds of Mega Millions are more to your liking. Friday’s jackpot is now $444 million after Tuesday night’s drawing.

Mega Millions last hit March 1 in New Jersey. Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County, New Jersey, was the sole winner of the $273 million drawing.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas is usually where the locals run to get their tickets. Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

