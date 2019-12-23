Nearly 50 assisted after fatal Alpine Motel fire; assistance center to open

The number of fire victims assisted by the American Red Cross following Saturday’s deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire has risen to 49, an official said.

Alpine Motel Apartments co-owner Malinda Mier cries telling the story of her maintenance man who may be among the dead after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Residents reported the man tried to kick the back stairway doors open to no avail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Residents, including Jimmy Lacy, center, and his girlfriend Dayshena Thomas, right, at Alpine Motel Apartments after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue vehicle is parked outside the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police remains parked outside of the Alpine Motel Apartments with crime tape still in place on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alpine Motel Apartments resident Kelvin Salyers hugs co-owner Malinda Mier after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, said the agency has now helped 40 adults and nine children displaced by the deadly fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday. An assistance center will open to help victims at 9 a.m. Monday at the Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road.

“The Red Cross will be available at the Family Assistance Center being set up by the City of Las Vegas government,” the Red Cross said on its Facebook page.

The number of people receiving assistance rose by 11 Sunday, Sparks said. Residents affected by the fire who have not yet received assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 855-891-7325.

Six people were killed and 13 were injured when smoke and flames engulfed the interior of the motel at 213 N. Ninth St. The fire started when most of the residents were sleeping. Five of the 13 injured were in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire is the deadliest blaze in city of Las Vegas history.

City leaders are expected to assemble a Dangerous Buildings Task Force today to review the inspection and fire safety history of the building. A co-owner of the property, Malinda Mier, said Saturday the building was up to code although residents of the property said a rear exit door from the property was bolted shut and city records show eight code complaints filed against the property since 2016.

