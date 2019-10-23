Nice Wednesday before Las Vegas Valley weather turns cooler, windy

Las Vegas Valley residents should be able to enjoy a day of nice weather Wednesday before conditions turn windy and chilly in the evening.

Sunny skies and and a high of 84 are forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with winds around 10-15 mph and some gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday will see a high temperature around 75 with winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts in the morning could reach 45 mph.

A red flag wind advisory for most of the Lake Mead area has been issued for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Consistent northerly winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected down the Overton Arm into Virgin Basin on Lake Mead and from Cottonwood Cove south on Lake Mohave.

Las Vegas Valley conditions will improve a bit on Friday with high temperatures ranging from 75 to 80, but gusty morning winds up to 25 mph are possible.

