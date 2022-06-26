97°F
Nonprofit celebrates 150K flights for children needing care — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2022 - 7:59 pm
 
Watson Beas, 3 (center), walks with his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom's Meag ...
Watson Beas, 3 (center), walks with his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom's Meagan, left, and Jordyn, right, having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Meagan Beas, left, with wife Jordyn, right, and their son Watson, 3, as they arrive for Miracle ...
Meagan Beas, left, with wife Jordyn, right, and their son Watson, 3, as they arrive for Miracle Flights celebrating their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom's Meagan, le ...
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom's Meagan, left, and Jordyn, right, having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Watson Beas, 3 (center), holds hands with his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom ...
Watson Beas, 3 (center), holds hands with his brother Beckham, 5, as they all reunite with mom Jordyn, right, having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Fellow passengers are moved by the greetings as well. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Watson Beas, 3 (left), runs to hug grandmother Dorene Kiedrowski as they all reunite in the Ter ...
Watson Beas, 3 (left), runs to hug grandmother Dorene Kiedrowski as they all reunite in the Terminal 1 baggage area having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs grandmother Dorene Kiedrowski as his brother Beckham, 5 (left), m ...
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs grandmother Dorene Kiedrowski as his brother Beckham, 5 (left), moves in as they all reunite having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jordyn Beas walks through the Terminal 1 baggage area with her son Watson, 3, having just arriv ...
Jordyn Beas walks through the Terminal 1 baggage area with her son Watson, 3, having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs Miles the bear as his brother Beckham, 5, holds a welcome sign in ...
Watson Beas, 3 (center), hugs Miles the bear as his brother Beckham, 5, holds a welcome sign in the Terminal 1 baggage area with Watson having just arrived for Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Beas family gather for a silly group photo in the Terminal 1 baggage area during Miracle Fl ...
The Beas family gather for a silly group photo in the Terminal 1 baggage area during Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Levi Krystosek holds a small uniform he wore 6 years ago as the 100,000th Miracle Flights patie ...
Levi Krystosek holds a small uniform he wore 6 years ago as the 100,000th Miracle Flights patient now on hand to celebrate their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(Counter clockwise from right) Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown talks with mom's Meagan and Jordy ...
(Counter clockwise from right) Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown talks with mom's Meagan and Jordyn Beas , beside Miles the bear and their son's Watson, 3, and Beckham, 5, during Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(Counter clockwise from center) Watson Beas, 3, and his brother Beckham, 5, check out a few pre ...
(Counter clockwise from center) Watson Beas, 3, and his brother Beckham, 5, check out a few presents with mom Jordyn Beas joined by Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown, mom Meagan Beas and Miles the bear during Miracle Flights celebration their 150,000th flight at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas-based Miracle Flights celebrated its 150,000th flight Saturday by showing off all things “150K.”

In cooperation with their board of directors and corporate partners, Marshall Retail Group and Southwest Airlines, the celebration was held at Harry Reid International Airport.

Levi Krystosek, recipient of Miracle Flights’ 100,000th flight was on site to welcome 150,000th flight recipient, Watson Beas, on his return from the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he has received specialized medical treatment for clubfoot.

Miracle Flights is a national non-profit that flies youths and their parents in need of medical treatment across the country.

