1 dead after vacant North Las Vegas house is destroyed by fire

North Las Vegas police and fire inspectors investigate a fatal fire on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 2511 McCarran St. in North Las Vegas. One person was found deceased after the fire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police and fire inspectors investigate a fatal fire on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 2511 McCarran St. in North Las Vegas. One person was found deceased after the fire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at 2511 McCarran St. about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. One person was found deceased after the fire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at 2511 McCarran St. about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. One person was found deceased after the fire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at 2511 McCarran St. about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. One person was found deceased after the fire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a fire in a vacant residence early Friday.

The fire at 2511 McCarran St., south of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Carey Street, was reported at 4:45 a.m. Firefighters poured water on the building as heavy smoke rolled out.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said hours later that a body was found inside the residence.

“A deceased person was found inside the building and right now we are following standard protocol,” Galloway said. “North Las Vegas police are out here with our fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire and the preliminary investigation into the cause of the death of the person inside is underway.”

Galloway said the building has been the subject of repeated fire calls recently.

“There’s been multiple fires there in the last two months,” Galloway said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.