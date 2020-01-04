1 dead in abandoned home fire in North Las Vegas

A man died Friday night in a fire that broke out in a boarded-up home in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas fire engine. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said Saturday.

A man — whose name and age has not been released — was found dead, Galloway said. The North Las Vegas Police Department and Clark County Coroner’s Office were on scene investigating, which is standard protocol when there’s a fatal fire, he said.

There weren’t any additional injuries from the fire, Galloway said. It’s not known whether anyone other than the victim was in the home when the fire broke out.

The house had been boarded up after a previous fire, Galloway said. He said he doesn’t know whether the victim was the owner of the property or was squatting. There was $150,000 in damage to the house.

