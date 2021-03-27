1 killed, 2 hospitalized in North Las Vegas crash

A man was killed and two people were hospitalized Friday after a crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 3:50 p.m. to a two-car crash near West Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators believe a man driving a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said in the statement.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Chevy were taken to University Medical Center.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead. Cuevas said both occupants of the Chevrolet are expected to survive.

It was unclear if either driver was impaired, but police suspect speed was a factor in the crash, Cuevas said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

