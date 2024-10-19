1 killed after crash into light pole in North Las Vegas

A man was killed after a single-vehicle crash into a light pole Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. in the area of Craig Road and Donna Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. Arriving officers found a white Nissan van that struck a light pole.

A man believed to be in his 40s was suffering from an apparent head injury. Medical personnel responded, provided aid and transported him to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the victim was not wearing a seat belt and suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

