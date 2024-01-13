1 killed in North Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near northbound I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One person was killed in an early morning Saturday crash in North Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near northbound I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue. One person died at the scene. Another person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.