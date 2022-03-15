73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

2 motorcyclists killed in North Las Vegas speeding crash ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 12:03 pm
 
North Las Vegas police at the scene of a collision between motorcyclists and an SUV that killed ...
North Las Vegas police at the scene of a collision between motorcyclists and an SUV that killed two motorcyclists and injured two more motorists about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 202, at East Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two motorcyclists killed in a Sunday North Las Vegas crash were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

They were Andre Lewis, 52, of North Las Vegas, and Parrish Jones, 53.

Three motorcycles were headed east on Cheyenne Avenue when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 15.

The riders veered off, with one hitting an SUV traveling in the opposite direction, while another crashed into a median sign, said North Las Vegas police, citing a preliminary investigation.

Lewis and Jones died at the scene while the third rider suffered minor injuries, police said.

The SUV’s driver was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, police said.

Police said the motorcyclists were speeding, but did not release additional information.

The crash site was about a mile away from the scene of a Jan. 29 wreck that killed nine people, including seven members of the same household.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
2
Raiders add cornerback in free agency
Raiders add cornerback in free agency
3
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
4
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
5
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on T ...
CCSD relaxes playground restrictions
By / RJ

The Clark County School District’s updated COVID-19 mitigation guidance no longer requires students to stay with a designated peer group during recess and other outdoor activities.