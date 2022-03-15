2 motorcyclists killed in North Las Vegas speeding crash ID’d

Three motorcycles were headed east on Cheyenne Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when the crash occurred on Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues, near Interstate 15.

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a collision between motorcyclists and an SUV that killed two motorcyclists and injured two more motorists about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 202, at East Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two motorcyclists killed in a Sunday North Las Vegas crash were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

They were Andre Lewis, 52, of North Las Vegas, and Parrish Jones, 53.

Three motorcycles were headed east on Cheyenne Avenue when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 15.

The riders veered off, with one hitting an SUV traveling in the opposite direction, while another crashed into a median sign, said North Las Vegas police, citing a preliminary investigation.

Lewis and Jones died at the scene while the third rider suffered minor injuries, police said.

The SUV’s driver was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, police said.

Police said the motorcyclists were speeding, but did not release additional information.

The crash site was about a mile away from the scene of a Jan. 29 wreck that killed nine people, including seven members of the same household.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.