3 injured, 1 critically, in explosion at North Las Vegas apartment

One person was critically injured Thursday morning in an explosion that caused a two-alarm fire at a condominium and apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

One person was critically injured Thursday morning in an explosion that caused a two-alarm fire at a condominium and apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said at a news briefing that firefighters were called to the Coral Palms complex, 3318 N. Decatur Blvd., at 8 a.m.

“We received multiple reports of an explosion with fire,” Galloway said.

Firefighters found three people injured at the apartment. One of the injured was rushed to University Medical Center with what were described as critical injuries. The other victims were not believed to be seriously injured.

“We’ve also received multiple reports that this was a suspected meth house,” Galloway said. “We are unsure at this time of that status.”

The fire, which was extinguished soon after the fire crews arrived, badly damaged two apartments at the complex, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.

Police were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.