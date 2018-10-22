3 North Las Vegas homesites catch fire, official says

Two of the three unoccupied homes were destroyed, while the third sustained serious damage, he said. It took about 45 minutes for crews to get the fires under control.

Three houses under construction caught fire Sunday evening in North Las Vegas.

Multiple called in reports of the fires about 5:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Street, in a gated neighborhood near Valley Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas Fire Department Chief Joseph Calhoun said.

Two of the three unoccupied homes were destroyed, while the third sustained serious damage, he said. It took about 45 minutes for crews to get the fires under control. They were still dousing hot spots Sunday night.

A cause wasn’t immediately known and no injuries were reported.

Crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department were assisting the North Las Vegas efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

