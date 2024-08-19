78-year-old woman dies two weeks after being struck by SUV

A 78-year-old bicyclist died Friday after being struck by an SUV earlier this month.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said a woman was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer on Aug. 2 while riding a bike near Tropical Parkway and Losee Road around 4:05 a.m.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was thrown onto the hood of the SUV during the collision, and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center with serious injuries. She died Friday around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

