9 votes separate candidates in North Las Vegas race

Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson pulled ahead of entrepreneur and community organizer Robert “Twixx” Taylor in the race for a North Las Vegas City Council seat.

Candidate Robert Taylor poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candidate Ruth Garcia Anderson poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nine votes separated the two North Las Vegas City Council candidates vying to represent the city’s Ward 2, according to figures posted Wednesday by the Nevada Secretary of State.

Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson pulled ahead of entrepreneur and community organizer Robert “Twixx” Taylor, who had been leading by slim margins earlier in the week.

Election officials had reported 20,605 votes cast in that race — with Ruth-Garcia obtaining 10,307 of them.

Nevada voters had until Tuesday evening to cure signatures on mail-in ballots and it wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday how many were outstanding ballots that needed to be tallied and/or reported.

Garcia-Anderson on Wednesday acknowledged the neck-and-neck race.

“I’d like to wait until the results are officially certified,” she said.

“This race has been incredibly close, and I’m feeling very emotional at the moment,” she wrote in a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Garcia-Anderson credited her supporters “who helped me reach out to voters to ensure they called the election department to confirm their ballots were counted.”

Taylor did not return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Local jurisdictions will canvass their returns on Thursday, and send them to the Nevada Supreme Court on Nov. 26.

The losing candidate could “demand and receive” a recount within three working days after the canvas, according to state law.

A candidate who requests a recount has to pay for it, according to state law.

Garcia-Anderson was appointed to the Ward 2 seat after former Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown was elected North Las Vegas mayor in 2022.

Taylor, who previously ran for mayor, bested Garcia-Anderson by 38 votes during the June primary which sent the two top candidates to the general election.

He led the race by 35 votes on Tuesday and 63 votes on Monday.

A total of 7,545 ballots in Clark County required signature curing as of noon Wednesday, down from 7,770 Tuesday. The secretary of state’s office hasn’t announced whether election officials had finished counting votes.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.