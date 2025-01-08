92-year-old North Las Vegas woman dies after cooking fire

Firefighters found the woman outside the home suffering from severe burns on Tuesday.

A 92-year-old woman died after a cooking fire on Tuesday, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 1:20 p.m. to a residence in the 5100 block of Zapata Lane, near Washburn Road and Clayton Street, according to a news release.

Arriving firefighters found the woman outside the home suffering from severe burns. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and died that evening.

Firefighters found no active fire in the residence but located a pot resting on a lit stove burner.

The identification of the woman as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Cooking is by far the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, fire officials said. The North Las Vegas Fire Department recommended the following precautions for cooking safely:

— Keep flammable items like kitchen towels and oven mitts away from the stove top.

— Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

— Never throw water on a grease fire, instead smother it by covering the pot with a lid or cookie sheet.

— Wear short or tight-fitting shirt sleeves.

— Store a fire extinguisher rated for kitchen fires within reach.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.