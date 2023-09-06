96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
North Las Vegas

Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 4:31 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 1-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol had not released more information on the crash. The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the baby as Knowledge Schuster. She died at University Medical Center.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on East Cheyenne Avenue at I-15. Traffic was being diverted onto Losee Road.

The road was reopened around 7:30 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The Highway Patrol said a silver vehicle with right side damage fled the crash and was last seen driving east on Cheyenne.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
4
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
5
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser