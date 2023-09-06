Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 1-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol had not released more information on the crash. The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the baby as Knowledge Schuster. She died at University Medical Center.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on East Cheyenne Avenue at I-15. Traffic was being diverted onto Losee Road.

The road was reopened around 7:30 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The Highway Patrol said a silver vehicle with right side damage fled the crash and was last seen driving east on Cheyenne.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.