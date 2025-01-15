Body found after van fire in North Las Vegas

Fire and police department investigators are investigating the Tuesday afternoon fire near Losee Road and West Cheyenne Avenue.

A dead person was found inside a van after North Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The 2 p.m. fire was a fully engulfed blaze in a later-model van parked on the 1000 block of East Colton Avenue, near Losee Road and West Cheyenne Avenue, according to a news release.

Fire and police department investigators are investigating. No additional comment was available.

The identification of the dead, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

