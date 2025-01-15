43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Body found after van fire in North Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Station Casinos sets opening date for 2nd tavern in Las Vegas Valley
What are they hiding?: Henderson police didn’t share key details before wide search for teen
Las Vegas pilot disappears over Nevada as family pursues answers
FILE - North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting victim in North Las Vegas identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2025 - 5:57 pm

A dead person was found inside a van after North Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The 2 p.m. fire was a fully engulfed blaze in a later-model van parked on the 1000 block of East Colton Avenue, near Losee Road and West Cheyenne Avenue, according to a news release.

Fire and police department investigators are investigating. No additional comment was available.

The identification of the dead, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES