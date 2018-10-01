Chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash with North Las Vegas police SUV

Officers began pursuing the stolen vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Monday before it crashed into a police SUV on Craig Road near Commerce Street, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. No injuries were reported.

A North Las Vegas police vehicle rests in the median on Craig Road near a downed light pole on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers began pursuing the stolen vehicle about 1:30 a.m. before it crashed into a police SUV on Craig Road near Commerce Street, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The driver continued to flee, but police stopped the vehicle near Craig and Lamb Boulevard after the crash and the driver was taken into custody.

Detectives were still working at midmorning to determine whether the crash was accidental or if the driver intentionally rammed the police vehicle. The damaged police SUV ended up on a median on Craig Road near a downed light pole.

Craig was closed between Revere Street and Commerce while police investigated.

