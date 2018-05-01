Clark County Detention Center bus crashes in North Las Vegas

A transport bus carrying prisoners crashed Tuesday morning, May 1, 2018, on southbound Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard. (RTC Fast Cameras)

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a bus taking 37 inmates to the Clark County Detention Center crashed in North Las Vegas.

The accident happened about 5:50 a.m. when the bus ran over a ladder on southbound Interstate 15, north of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The ladder nicked a hose under the bus, causing the bus to be taken out of service.

The inmates cooperated during the transfer to a new bus, Gordon said.

The bus was transporting the inmates from the North Valley Complex, 4900 N. Sloan Lane, to the detention center in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

It was not immediately clear to which courthouse the inmates were being taken. No other information was available.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.