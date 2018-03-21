North Las Vegas

Coalition donates bikes to needy North Las Vegas students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2018 - 4:43 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition on Wednesday donated 20 bicycles and helmets to needy students attending Bruner Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

Students were selected after writing a set of winning essays about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity, coalition spokeswoman Gina Traficant said. The bicycles were provided by NTT Data Services and the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative of Austin, Texas.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

