Coroner IDs North Las Vegas shooting victim; no arrests yet

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the identity of the man who was gunned down at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police work at the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas resident Andru Jarone Rollins, 20, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said.

North Las Vegas police found Rollins shot at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, after officers were called about 9:40 p.m.

Detectives believe Rollins was outside an apartment talking with a group of people when an unknown person opened fire, police said.

Police have said they do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

