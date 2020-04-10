Coroner’s office IDs man killed in North Las Vegas crash

A 33-year-old motorist killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A motorist killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas has been identified as Edson Beltran-Aviles, 33, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A city of North Las Vegas spokesman said Beltran-Aviles of North Las Vegas was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado south on Simmons Street at Citizen Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. when the pickup truck went off the road. The vehicle struck two light poles and a bus shelter.

Beltran-Aviles died at the scene. A cause and manner of death for Beltran-Aviles is pending, as is a police investigation into the cause of the crash.

