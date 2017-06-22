Demolition of several buildings at North Las Vegas jail now complete

The old abandoned North Las Vegas Detention Center, seen in 2015 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three dormitories and an administration building were demolished at the North Las Vegas Detention Center, which was shuttered at the height of the city’s budget crisis five years ago.

Without discussion, the City Council on Wednesday received a notice of completion from the contractor, AMPCO Contracting Inc., which tore down the structures late last year for $210,721.

Once considered temporary, the structures had stayed longer than their intentional use and became dilapidated, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. The jail’s permanent infrastructure remains.

Even with several structures removed, city officials said they still hope to eventually reopen the city jail.

In October, the City Council adopted a revised jail-sharing agreement that calls for sending pretrial detainees to the Las Vegas Detention Center. A separate deal calls for shipping up to 70 sentenced inmates more than 170 miles north to the jail in Lincoln County.

North Las Vegas pays a daily bed fee of $132 per inmate housed in the Las Vegas jail, with a limit of up to 240 men and 75 women. Lincoln County receives $75 daily for each inmate sent by North Las Vegas.

