Driver hurt when vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas house

A vehicle crashed into a North Las Vegas house Saturday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was home at about 3 p.m. when the vehicle hit the house on the 1900 block of Belmont Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard, a North Las Vegas Police Department officer said.

Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said the driver was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

He said the driver was not suspected of driving under the influence.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada tweeted the organization was assisting two adults and three children after the crash.

