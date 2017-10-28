ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

Driver hurt when vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas house

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2017 - 4:54 pm

A vehicle crashed into a North Las Vegas house Saturday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was home at about 3 p.m. when the vehicle hit the house on the 1900 block of Belmont Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard, a North Las Vegas Police Department officer said.

Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said the driver was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

He said the driver was not suspected of driving under the influence.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada tweeted the organization was assisting two adults and three children after the crash.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
North Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like