Driver who fled fatal North Las Vegas crash turns himself in

A male bicyclist was killed in North Las Vegas Saturday morning. The driver of a pickup turned himself in several hours later, police say.

Marc Anthony Olivas (North Las Vegas police)

A man on a bicycle was killed in North Las Vegas Saturday morning. Several hours later the driver of a pickup turned himself in to police.

Officers believe that a pickup truck was driving around 2:30 a.m. on North Pecos Road near East Gowan Road when it struck a light pole, the bicyclist and a wall before stopping, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling in a reckless manner,” Cuevas said.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Cuevas said late Saturday that Marc Anthony Olivas, 25, was arrested after turning himself in.

Olivas was booked on charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and driving without a license, according to jail records. He was being held without bail.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

