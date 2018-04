Unwanted and used medications can be left with North Las Vegas police officers on Saturday in recognition of National Prescription Take Back Day.

(Thinkstock)

The event, aimed at providing a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Area Command Police Station, 3755 W. Washburn Road.

