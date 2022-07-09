Family offering $1K reward for help finding North Las Vegas man

Clark Hall is about 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen on June 18 wearing a collared shirt, blue jeans shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Saturday marked three weeks since Clark Hall told his wife he was going for a walk around 6 p.m. in their North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The 77-year-old man has not been seen since.

Zelma Hall said her husband has never wandered off, besides his occasional 20 minute walk around the neighborhood. He left his car keys, cell phone and glasses behind.

“We’ve been married almost 45 years and this is just so not him,” she said. “He loved the kids and the grandchildren.”

Zelma Hall said he has not used his credit or debit card since he left. Her family has gone to hospitals to put up flyers and checked cooling stations and homeless shelters. They even went to pawn shops to see if his watch was recovered.

Now, they are offering a $1,000 reward for information to help find him.

“It’s been a living hell for all of us,” she said of her two children and seven grandchildren, who have helped her in the search. “You see this and read this for other people, but he’s never wandered off before.”

Clark Hall worked in the grocery industry for 50 years, beginning at Safeway in college and retiring in 2012 after years of selling endcap products. He also served eight years in the National Guard and volunteered to help run several events at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Clark Hall was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and suffered a stroke in April. His wife now worries the worst could have happened.

“I don’t think he can be alive,” she said through tears. “He cannot possibly have survived the elements of terrible heat.”

Zelma Hall is hoping someone might travel on an off-road vehicle or hike off the path and discover him.

“Every day I think it’s going to get easier,” she said. “But talking, and thinking about it, gets harder.”

