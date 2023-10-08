Family remembers boy, 5, killed while being dropped off for school

A GoFundMe set up to help the family of Kamari Wolfe had raised over $20,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Kamari Jordan Wolfe was a five-year-old boy who loved lots of people and things.

“He was full of life,” said the North Las Vegas boy’s grandmother, Kari Schultz, 51. “He never met a stranger. He wasn’t shy at all. He talked to everybody. He gave people hugs and he squeezed them so tight, you know, he just wouldn’t let go.”

He loved scary things, like Pennywise the clown, and he also loved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers, his grandmother said. His favorite color was green. He loved swimming and he played soccer, baseball and T-ball. He loved Skittles and had just got a black and white puppy whose name was Oreo 2.0. He loved his family.

Wolfe, whom his family and friends called KK, was killed Friday when his mom Jasmyn Wolfe was dropping him off at 7:50 a.m. at Somerset Academy, where he attended kindergarten.

According to a North Las Vegas police statement with what police called preliminary details, the boy got out of his mom’s vehicle and ran across the school’s driveway. Police said the van’s driver pulled out from a line of stopped vehicles to go around them and hit the boy.

Kamari died after he was taken to University Medical Center, police said in the statement, released Friday.

Police said the driver of the van, later identified by police as Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41, “remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

No impairment on Senobua’s part was suspected by police, but he voluntarily agreed to provide a sample of his blood.

After the blood draw, police said they learned from a background check that Senobua had a warrant for his arrest on a DUI charge in Texas, police said in another statement issued Friday after the arrest.

Senobua was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and not giving his full time and attention to driving.

A GoFundMe set up by Kamari’s aunt Tracy Coleman to help Jasmyn Wolfe with expenses associated with her son’s death had raised over $20,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Schultz said her daughter wasn’t doing well and declined to comment, but that she and Jasmyn are grateful for the outpouring of support. A vigil held at the site on Friday night brought out a hundred people — including people Kamari’s family didn’t even know — who brought candles, balloons, stuffed animals, flowers, and cards, Schultz said.

“That means so much to me, that means so much to my daughter,” Schultz said.

Schultz said Kamari was born with a bilateral cleft lip and a cleft palate had undergone seven surgeries.

“He went through a lot,” Schultz said.

Kamari also had two brothers, who are 7 and 1.

“He absolutely loved his brothers,” Schultz said.

North Las Vegas Police said Friday that the incident was still an ongoing investigation and urged anybody with information to contact the police at 702-633-9111. Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.