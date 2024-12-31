Father of North Las Vegas mayor pro tempore dies at 87

“Lloyd Black exemplified the very best of public service and community spirit,” North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in the release.

The father of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Scott Black has died, the city announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

The father of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Scott Black has died, the city announced in a release Tuesday.

Lloyd Lebaron Black passed away peacefully Sunday at 87, surrounded by his loved ones, the release said. The elder Black worked for the city of Las Vegas as an auto mechanic for 26 years.

“His commitment to his work and community set a powerful example of dedication and service,” the release said. “Beyond his career, Lloyd was a family man who cherished his role as a father, grandfather, and husband.”

He is survived by his two sons, Lloyd Scott Black and Travis Black, along with two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren.

“Lloyd Black exemplified the very best of public service and community spirit,” North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in the release. “His legacy will continue to inspire, not only through his remarkable family but also through the many lives he touched.

“On behalf of the City of North Las Vegas, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mayor Pro Tempore Scott Black and his family during this time of loss.”

