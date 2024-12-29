55°F
Fiery crash in North Las Vegas leaves one dead, police say

December 28, 2024 - 5:22 pm
 

One person was killed in a single vehicle collision in North Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department press release.

The vehicle, silver Nissan Murano SUV, was heading westbound on West Carey Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. when it veered into the eastbound lanes, the press release said.

The Nissan struck a light pole in the 1800 block of West Carey and became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Police responded and notified the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The one person who was inside the vehicle was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, the press release stated.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.

