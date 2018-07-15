Fun slides into North Las Vegas celebration — VIDEO

The city of North Las Vegas held its inaugural Slides, Rides Rock and Roll event Saturday night at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

KK Samana, 14, takes a break from ride operator duty to cool off on a water slide at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Onlookers watch a brave soul descend a water slide face first at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Onlookers watch as two men come flying off the 51' Skyscraper water slide at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Willow Mason, 12, right, greets friend Savannah Winblad, 11, left, as she runs off the Freestyle Hippo water slide at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Onlookers watch as Talen Ginanni, 9, of Las Vegas, slides down the Freestyle Hippo water slide at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Emma Rodriguez, 6, left and Gabby Tallarzo, 12, right, react after descending the Freestyle Hippo water slide at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

A view of the sun breaking through the clouds at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Onlookers check out classic Volkswagen Beetles at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Kyle Grayson of Las Vegas opens the door to his 1971 Chevrolet Vega gasser wagon, nicknamed "Thunder Mouse" at the Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Grayson's father used to drag race in Las Vegas and the name of the car pays tribute to a well known drag racer of that time. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Lynn Bicknell of North Las Vegas examines a Mini Cooper at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

Chichi Hernandez, 4, of Las Vegas holds on tightly to her balloon after it almost floated away at the inaugural Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Hundreds of families gathered at the 170-acre park despite the heat for games, slides, a car show, food and music. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)

The city billed the event as “a tribute to the classic summer night: water slides, cool cars and great classic rock and roll.”

Highlighting the event was a water slide village, featuring slides for all ages, including a 51-foot slide that city officials said was the tallest inflatable slide in the country. The event also included a display of cars from different eras.

The event also was expected to conclude with musical tributes to Journey, Bon Jovi and Van Halen.