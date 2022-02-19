Funeral set for 7 family members killed in North Las Vegas crash

At a northwest Las Vegas funeral home Saturday morning, Erlinda Zacarias and Jesus Mejia-Santana will say their final goodbyes to seven family members killed in a crash.

People gather for a vigil, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in honor of the victims of a six-vehicle crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. Nine people were killed. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In the weeks since the North Las Vegas couple suffered the loss of seven of their loved ones in a crash, the outpouring of support has come from all corners of the U.S.

In addition to the $300,000 raised online for burials, friends and strangers alike have showed up to the home of Erlinda Zacarias and Jesus Mejia-Santana bearing food, letters and other mementos, Zacarias told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a short conversation from her home Thursday.

The couple lost their six children and Zacarias’ adult brother.

At a northwest Las Vegas funeral home Saturday morning, the couple will say their final goodbyes to Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

The couple previously said that the bodies of the Mejia-Barrera brothers, Mejia-Santana’s children from a previous relationship, were being repatriated to Mexico.

The support from the community has been touching, Zacarias said, adding that services, which are open to the public, begin at 8 a.m. at Palm Mortuary-Jones, 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

The two-hour viewing will be followed by a service, and then a send-off that will include the Rancho High School mariachi ensemble. Bryan was a sophomore at the school.

The family also plans to release doves, Zacarias said.

January crash

In total, nine people were killed in a six-vehicle collision on Jan. 29 at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, the deadliest crash in Nevada history.

North Las Vegas police said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, blew through a red light at more than 100 mph, slamming into a minivan occupied by seven members of Zacarias and Mejia-Santana’s household.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also died.

Miller will be buried Monday. Attempts to reach Robinson’s family have been unsuccessful.

A Review-Journal investigation found that Robinson had a clean record with Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles despite being cited for speeding at least five times in the 15 months preceding the fatal crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board also launched its own investigation. A preliminary report has not been released.

