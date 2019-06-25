Henderson boy, 9, drowns at North Las Vegas pool party

A 9-year-old boy from Henderson drowned in North Las Vegas days before an autistic boy who was reported missing was found in his family’s backyard pool.

A 9-year-old boy drowned after he was in an apartment complex pool this month in North Las Vegas, officials said.

He was already out of the pool about 8 p.m. June 15 at 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard, when officers checking out the property came across him at a party, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Monday. The officers performed CPR, and he was taken to University Medical Center.

The boy, Marvin Herring of Henderson, died June 17 due to an anoxic brain injury and drowning, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

An anoxic brain injury is caused by a lack of oxygen, according to brainandspinalcord.org.

Detectives didn’t anticipate there would be charges in his death, as “there were kids everywhere” at the party, Leavitt said.

“It’s an unfortunate accident is what it looks like,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said Marvin had his organs removed for donation.

On Saturday, another boy drowned at a pool in his backyard. Officers had thought 8-year-old Jacob Davis of Las Vegas had walked away from his home on the 440 block of Palm Grove Drive, near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. His family had reported him missing about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police announced later that night that Jacob, who had autism, had been found in his family’s backyard pool, which officers at the scene described as “swampy-looking,” Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Jacob’s cause of death was drowning, and it was ruled to be an accident, the coroner’s office said.

